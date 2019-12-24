KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some conversations around the dinner table this holiday may not be so jolly.

More than a third of Millennials and one in five Generation X members are anxious about family members bringing up their personal lives.

That's according to marketing research firm YouGov's survey from September.

Everyone enjoys the sounds of the holidays, but the holiday conversations some would rather avoid--especially at the dinner table.

But inevitably, it does come up.

The survey said talking about politics causes anxiety for about a quarter of Millennials, 16% of Generation X and 13% of Baby Boomers.

RELATED: Looking for a place to eat on Christmas? Here are some options

Nearly a third of Millennials were anxious about talking about their personal lives and their careers.

"Situations with family will bring those things up in ways that are sometimes uncomfortable," sociologist Dr. Tricia Bruce said.

Bruce said your first thought may be to avoid it, but she encourages people to have an open mind.

RELATED: A merry tradition: Christmas dinner free at Tennessee diner

"This is a chance where we're actually having conversations we normally don't have in ways that we normally don't think, and maybe this is a way to actually learn something about someone," Bruce said.

She said understanding where someone else is coming from will help keep the conversation civil.

RELATED: Study: Americans say politics are literally making them sick, lose sleep

"How do we better understand someone else's perspective?" Bruce said. "And that doesn't mean they have to change your mind or you're going to be giving a lecture, but it means if we ask some good questions, and we listen and we talk to each other, maybe we can understand each other better."

Bruce said to find what you have in common--usually, that it's the holidays and we all want to enjoy it.

That should help keep the conversation pleasant.

RELATED: Survey: More Tennesseans identifying as not religious