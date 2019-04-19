Polk County commissioners voted Thursday night in favor of making the county a “gun sanctuary.”

Commissioner James Woody said the vote was 8 to 1.

The resolution reads in part, "the Polk County Government won’t authorize funds, resources, or agencies to enforce any element such as laws, orders, and mandates that infringe on the right to bear arms."

All current laws still apply.

Jeremiah Jack is a floor manager at Benton’s Shooter Supply, which he feels stands to benefit if commissioners pass the resolution.

"Being a gun sanctuary, it's probably going to help our business, just in the past few days, I've already seen an increase,” he said.

But it’s citizen’s Second Amendment rights that Woody said they’re really looking to protect. The resolution means the county government would not enforce any gun control measures passed by state and federal lawmakers if it infringed on their Second Amendment rights.

"We're seeing different places, cities and states are curtailing the ownership of guns,” Woody said. "Sanctuary is as you said is a place of refuge, is a place of protection."

Jack claimed himself as a constitutionalist, and he believes this resolution is a step towards protecting it.

"I've heard over and over that the constitution is outdated. The Bible is outdated and it still works. It's the reason I believe we're free today,” Jack added.

