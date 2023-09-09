Pooch Plunge: Dogs take a dip for local swim team in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Arnstein Jewish Community Center held its second annual Pooch Plunge fundraiser on Saturday.
Community members, both human and furry, enjoyed the pool one last time before it closed for the season.
The event raises funds for local summer league swim team "The Smokin' Salmons" and part of the funds raised also goes to local dog rescue "Adopt a Golden."
"There are other pools that do this but this is a very party kind of event where the people are entertained just as much as the dogs so I'm really excited to bring that to Knoxville," Kaleigh McVety, team mom from Smokin' Salmons swim team, said. "I love this city and I love to enrich it."
Organizers said they plan to continue this event in 2024.