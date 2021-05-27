Pools and water parks open for the summer across East Tennessee

We haven't quite reached the first day of summer yet, but Knox County Splash Pads are up and running.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People are ready to hang out this summer!

“Just not being restricted feels great,” said Melissa Kline, who brought her son out this week to New Harvest Splash Pads.

And with the warm weather underway, parents are happy there are fewer restrictions on water activities.

“I mean, it's a beautiful day, and just tried to get out here so we could cool off,” said Kline.

Other public pools open up this weekend, including the Ed Cothren and Inskip pools in Knoxville, open Saturday, and so does the Oak Ridge city pool.

“This year, numbers are not restricted, social distancing circles will not be enforced,” said Randy Love with the City of Knoxville.

After a long school year, parents and grandparents could not wait to bring the kids out.

“She's been in school all year, and she wants to get out and have fun this summer,” said Sandra Justice.

She brought her granddaughter to the splash pads.

While the kids are out having fun, a doctor has some advice as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.