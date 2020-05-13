Tennessee State Parks has announced all public swimming pools at state parks will be closed for the 2020 summer season due to COVID-19.

The announcement impacts pools at the following state parks:

Cove Lake

Cumberland Mountain

David Crockett

David Crockett Birthplace

Fall Creek Falls

Henry Horton

Norris Dam

Panther Creek

Paris Landing

Roan Mountain

Standing Stone

T.O. Fuller

Warriors’ Path

Tennessee State Parks wrote the following statement on its website regarding the closures:

"The decision was made to keep these facilities closed in the interest of public health and staff safety. COVID-19 presents unique challenges for managing pools. Pools are confined spaces not conducive to social distancing. The very nature of lifeguarding requires close contact with pool users and creates potential for unnecessary risk in life saving situations. We apologize for this inconvenience and look forward to the next opportunity we have to reopen pool facilities for your enjoyment."

In addition to pool closures related to COVID-19, the following pools were scheduled for closure during the 2020 season due to maintenance projects:

Cedars of Lebanon

Booker T. Washington

Tims Ford

Harrison Bay

Tennessee State Parks still offer a wide-range of water-based activities, such as boating, fishing and paddling. Click here for more information.