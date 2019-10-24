Cardin's Drive-In off Asheville Highway will be closing after 60 years of business.

The business posted a sign saying it will 'retire' at the end of October.

The restaurant has served burgers and shakes to generations of diners.

The family had been searching for someone to buy the property for more than a year.

Melinda Roberts, granddaughter of founders Willie H. and Pauline Cardin, said last year the job of managing the drive-in had become overwhelming, saying she was also trying to look after family obligations.

Many a date had taken place at Cardin's since it opened in 1959 on the north side of Asheville Highway just west of the Andrew Johnson Highway split. It's also been a favorite of students from nearby Carter High School, not to mention families out for an afternoon drive.