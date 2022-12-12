KPD: Porch pirates haven't been nabbing as much boxed booty in Knoxville this holiday season

KPD said there appears to be a downward trend in the number of porch pirates this year, but you still should take some steps to protect your precious packages.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shiver me timbers! With the holiday season upon us, porch pirates are looking to steal lots of precious cargo left on your front steps.

Thankfully, it appears delivery thefts are on the decline this year. According to the Knoxville Police Department, porch pirates haven't been quite as active as in years past.

In 2021, there were a total of 17 reported package thefts in Knoxville from Nov. 14 to Dec. 11. This year, there have been a total of 8 in the same time period.

But if you are thinking of leaving your deliveries unattended for hours on end this holiday season -- avast! That would be a terrible idea.

Here are some tips to protect the goods: