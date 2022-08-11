Nashville mayor and Planned Parenthood to host ‘Post Roe’ forum in prep for state’s abortion ban

The forum will answer questions people may have about how women can get healthcare after abortion is banned in the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s abortion law goes into effect on August 25, effectively banning the procedure across the state.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper is hosting a "Post-Roe" forum along with Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi on Thursday, where attorneys and physicians will be answering questions. They will also discuss how people can get information and resources when those new laws go into effect.

Francie Hunt, from Planned Parenthood, will moderate the discussion. Hunt knows some doctors are concerned about this legislation because it bans abortions unless doctors get approval to perform an abortion for at-risk mothers.

“So the important thing that I think you’ll hear at this panel is for people to understand that our abortion restriction in Tennessee is not only an outright ban, but it bans all abortion so that means if you have a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy, any abortion that a physician conducts is a class C felony,” Hunt said.

The "Post-Roe" forum starts at 6:00 p.m. at Conexion Americas at 2195 Nolensville Pike.