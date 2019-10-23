GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The primary fall color is green for businesses that rely on tourism near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP). Colorful foliage draws millions of visitors and their money to the region during the fall months.

"We are crazy busy. They're coming to see the fall colors," said Pam Hill of Stony Brook Cabins and Chalets.

But compare the archive footage from previous years of foliage during late-October and 2019 looks relatively green. The prolonged heat wave during September and early October delayed the arrival of the colors that are now starting to show up in lower elevations of the park.

"We really are starting to get the beginnings of good fall color here in the Smokies. The beech and birch are starting to bring out those beautiful yellow colors. Our sourwood and maple trees are starting to show those beautiful reds," said Jessie Snow, GSMNP spokesperson.

Fall foliage in the Great Smoky Mountains in late-October 2019.

"You just watch the leaves and never know. We used to say October 15 to 30 was peak time for the leaves, and for many years it was. But Mother Nature has changed a lot through the years and she's just not as reliable as she used to be," said Hill.

The 2018 fall season was also exceptionally green well into late October.

Hill said the delayed colors do not impact her bottom-line in October. Most reservations during this month were made long before fall arrived.

"This year we were completely booked well ahead of time. They did not know the status of the leaves. So, they already had their cabin booked, they're coming anyway. But there is still some color and all the comments we've gotten are about how pretty it is, especially if the people are from Florida or Mobile where they don't have any fall colors," said Hill.

Fall foliage photo taken from the same angle along Newfound Gap Road in the Smokies on Oct. 29, 2012 and Oct. 23, 2019.

Hill said the leaves can make a big difference in terms of bookings in early-November that tend to be made with shorter notice.

"The first 10 days of November, there is usually a drop off from October and we have more available for people to call up and book something at the last second. We've been telling our guests for years to wait for those first 10 days of November. The leaves are fabulous, the weather is still gorgeous, and a lot of the traffic is gone," said Hill.

It is difficult to compare each year's foliage because there is no hard data to know what a normal fall season looks like. The National Park Service is trying to change that by collecting data from visitor photographs.

Fall foliage comparison at the Chimney Tops picnic area in the Smokies on Oct. 12, 1984 and Oct. 22, 2019.

WBIR

"We have a citizen science project where visitors can take photos at our Carlos Campbell overlook. We have a picture post there with instructions on all the directions to take photos and how to upload that data to a database. Then we can use that information to look at fall color changes over time. So, if you want to help us out, that's something you can do and enjoy the park at the same time," said Snow.

The picture post at the Carlos Campbell Overlook on U.S. 441 is not only for use during the fall. The park wants visitors to take photos every day of the year to establish a reliable annual record of norms and extremes.

Fall colors finally arrive at Great Smoky Mountains National Park headquarters in late-October 2019.

