KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tired of all those potholes on Interstate 640? The Tennessee Department of Transportation is fixin' to do some patchin'.

Starting Saturday, agency crews will begin repairing long stretches of the roadway riddled with dents and holes.

Be careful, because the work will require lane closures at times. Traffic delays are likely.

For example, work "that will require multiple lane closures" is set for this Saturday and Sunday as well as next Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2, according to TDOT Region One spokesman Mark Nagi.

Pothole repair work on I-640 should wrap up by Feb. 7.

TDOT

And, during the weekdays, repair work will be conducted 9 a.m.-3 p.m. that will require a single lane to be closed.

RELATED: Rain opens potholes on I-640 Friday, between Broadway and I-40 West tie-in

RELATED: Driving You Crazy: Why filled potholes keep opening up on East Tennessee roads

RELATED: Heavy rain creates pothole problems on interstates, TDOT crews working to fill worst spots

"All work is expected to be complete on or before Friday, Feb. 7, according to Nagi.

TDOT is urging drivers to use caution as the work is conducted and workers are present.

As always, weather can affect the construction schedule.

TDOT crews will repairs sections of I-640 starting Saturday.

WBIR

According to Nagi, complete resurfacing of I-640 is expected in 2021, "but this will help fix many of the pothole issues until then."