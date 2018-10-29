A suspicious white powder that prompted several agencies to respond to the Lenoir City Supercenter on Highway 321 North Monday turned out to be a type of powdered milk.

Knoxville Fire crews responded to assist the Lenoir City Police Department with what they believed was a hazmat situation at the UPS store involving an envelope with a napkin and an unknown powdered substance inside. Onsite testing by KFD determined it to be a type of powdered milk, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Lenoir City Police Department Chief Don White said the call came in around 2:30 p.m.

LCPD, Lenoir City Fire Department, and Priority Ambulance all responded.

No one was injured and no other businesses were affected. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WBIR