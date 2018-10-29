A suspicious white powder that prompted several agencies to respond to the Lenoir City Supercenter on Highway 321 North Monday turned out to be a type of powdered milk.

Knoxville Fire crews responded to assist the Lenoir City Police Department with what they believed was a hazmat situation at the UPS store involving an envelope with a napkin and an unknown powdered substance inside. Onsite testing by KFD determined it to be a type of powdered milk, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Lenoir City Police Department Chief Don White said the call came in around 2:30 p.m.

LCPD, Lenoir City Fire Department, and Priority Ambulance all responded.

No one was injured and no other businesses were affected. The investigation is ongoing.

