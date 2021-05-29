Powell basketball player, Gunner Smith, dies after battle with brain cancer

Gunner Smith battled brain cancer for over three years. The Powell community is wrapping its arms around the Smith family, providing support and prayers.

POWELL, Tenn. — Gunner Smith, the Powell Middle School basketball player battling brain cancer, died Friday afternoon.

Smith's family made the heartbreaking announcement of his passing in a public Facebook post, from the account "All Heart Gunner."

"Gunner went to be with our Lord at 3:27 p.m. today," the post reads. "He fought so hard but he went peacefully in the arms of his mom, dad and sisters."

Back in January 2019, doctors declared Smith "cancer-free" after fighting is malignant brain tumor since 2017. Earlier this month, though, Smith's family announced doctors found his the cancer had grown. It progressed rapidly and spread to his spine.

Smith loved to play basketball, and was still considered part of the Powell Middle School basketball team, even when his cancer overtook his body and bound him to a wheelchair.

The Powell Community has supported Smith every step of the way. Many supporters wore shirts that read, "All Heart Gunner" to show how much he was loved. The T-shirts were part of a campaign to raise money for Smith and his family.

A sign outside Court South Total Conditioning Clubs in Knoxville read, "thoughts and prayers Smith family, RIP Gunner, We Love U."

The family said more details about funeral arrangements will be made soon.