KCSO: Deputy shot while responding to call in Powell

The deputy was transported to UTMC and was undergoing surgery as of 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A deputy with the Knox County Sheriff's Office was shot on Tuesday night, according to KCSO.

Deputies responded to a call in the 8200 block of Brickyard Road in Powell around 10:57 p.m., KCSO said.

One of the deputies on the scene was shot in the leg. The deputy was transferred to the UT Medical Center and was undergoing surgery early Wednesday morning, according to KCSO.

Sheriff Tom Spangler has seen the deputy and said the deputy "was in good spirits," KCSO said.

No one else was injured in the incident and the details surrounding the incident are under investigation, according to KCSO.