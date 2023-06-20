Knox Co. gets state grant to build greenway and pedestrian bridge in Powell

The greenway is expected to connect sidewalks along Powell Drive with the existing greenway on W. Emory Road.

POWELL, Tenn. — Knox County received $1.5 million from the Tennessee Department of Transportation to help fund a greenway project and pedestrian bridge in Powell.

The money came from the Transportation Alternatives Program Grant program. The project is expected to connect the sidewalks of Powell Drive with the existing greenway on W. Emory Road near Powell High School. It will also connect Crown College to the high school, as well as the kayak launch on the nearby river.

The project will include a pedestrian bridge crossing over Beaver Creek, giving walkers more routes when traveling through Powell.