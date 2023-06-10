'He was the best person ever' | Powell High School remembers fallen deputy who graduated in 2012

Tucker Blakely marched in Powell High School's marching band. He was fatally shot on Oct. 1 while responding to a call about a domestic situation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, Powell High School was set to play against Central High School during a highly-anticipated football game. Instead of the game's usual bright lights, eager shouts and festivities — there was a somber tone.

Powell High School took the chance to honor Tucker Blakely during the game. He was a Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy and was fatally shot on Oct. 1. His celebration of life was held on Friday, with members of the community coming out to honor him.

"I hope and pray that his family, too, will know that he is loved. And I think if you see what's happening tonight, they'll know he was loved and remembered by his high school," said Chad Smith, the principal of Powell High School. "He embodies what it means to be a Powell Panther. He is a true, true Panther."

The school put a wreath near the U.S. and Tennessee flags waving near the football field. The band also marched in honor of Blakely at halftime.

"I have a feeling we're all gonna get to talk about memories of Tucker tonight, as a group and alumni from the band," said Tori Upchurch, a bandmate and friend of Blakely's. "He was an incredible human being. We always joked with each other and called each other the best person ever. Tucker, if you knew him, he was the best person ever. He was a genuine human being who loved everyone, and made you feel so welcome."

Smith also said that the school plans to honor Blakely permanently, putting a memorial in the front office.