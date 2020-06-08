Three people taken to hospital after house fire in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Powell early Thursday morning.
Rural Metro firefighters were called to 7800 Dawnview Rd at 6:51 a.m. When they arrived, there was heavy fire coming from the front of the house and everyone had gotten out. They were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor to moderate burns and cuts.
The house suffered heavy damage in the fire and one pet died in the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No firefighters were injured.
