The East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue is organizing another mask sale on Saturday to help a bloodhound they recently rescued from awful conditions.

The rescue said they spend Mother's Day rescuing a bloodhound named Mildred in Georgia, saying she had been "horribly abused and neglected" and spent the last 5 years living in a 5-foot pen.

Taylor Matson with the rescue said the pen was so overgrown Mildred couldn't walk in it, and they found her starved and covered in snake bites on her neck. They also said she had bad mange, yeast, and heartworms.

"Mildred will need thousands of dollars of vet treatment, but she is worth every penny because she is the sweetest baby ever," the rescue said.

To help cover the costs of her vet bills, the rescue will be selling masks on Saturday, May 16.

Mildred will be there as well!

The event is being held in Powell 10 a.m. at the Dollar General Market on the corner of West Emory Road and Clinton Highway. They said to look for the Maroon Blazer in the middle of the lot.

Masks are $5 each, reversible and are made with either ties or elastic. The rescue said it has a number of fabric choices people can choose from, from Disney designs, men's, women's and children.

You can also donate to the East Tennessee Bloodhound Rescue at this link.