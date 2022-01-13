Rural Metro crews working to rescue 2 people trapped after trench collapse in Powell

Rural Metro said the collapse happened at East Beaver Creek Drive near Allison Way Thursday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County Rural Metro Fire said crews anticipate it will take several hours to rescue two people who are trapped after a trench collapse in Powell Thursday.

At 12:40 p.m. Thursday, Rural Metro said crews were responding to a trench rescue at East Beaver Creek Drive near Allison Way in Knox County.

Rural Metro said the two people are trapped under 15 feet of dirt, and command expects it will be an eight-hour incident. Rural Metro, Knox County Rescue and the Knoxville Fire Department are all at the scene.

Rural Metro said the road is currently blocked and is asking people to avoid the area.

