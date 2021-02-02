Power outage affects around 8,000 homes in Maryville Friday afternoon

Officials said that a line between two substations went down and crews were working to restore power.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Around 8,000 homes were affected by a power outage in Maryville Saturday afternoon, at around 4:15 p.m. Officials said crews were working to repair and restore power.

They said the power outage was caused by a transmission line between two substations coming down. They said information about the cause of the line coming down was not immediately available.

Most of the affected homes were in the eastern part of Maryville, according to an online power outage map.