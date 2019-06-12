OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The TVA and the Oak Ridge Electric Department are planning a power outage in the far west end of Oak Ridge that will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The outage will take place close to 7 a.m. and a second outage will follow around 2 p.m. Each outage is only expected to take 15 minutes.

The power outages will affect locations at or near The Preserve.

The outages are required by the TVA so improvements to the transmission service in the area can be made.

According to the TVA, the improvements should increase reliability and allow quicker restoration of service in case of any problems with the power system.

RELATED: Construction of new Oak Ridge preschool closer to completion, set to open by spring

RELATED: Oak Ridge group marks 20 years of gathering for peace