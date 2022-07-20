Strong storm knocks out power in some areas of East Tennessee Wednesday night, with flooded streets reported

Areas of Powell and Oak Ridge reported power outages as a strong storm brought lightning and winds to East Tennessee.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A strong storm brought lightning and winds to areas of East Tennessee Wednesday night. A Flash Flood Warning was issued until 3 a.m. as the storm passed through.

The storm knocked out power in some areas of East Tennessee. The Knoxville Utilities Board said that around 8,300 customers were without power as of 12:40 a.m., mostly in areas of West Knox County. Outages can be reported on KUB's website.

Downed trees and down power lines were also reported in several parts of West Knox County. There were also several roads reported flooded as the storms were estimated to dump around a month's worth of rain in a single night.

Around 2 inches of rain were estimated to have fallen per hour due to the storms. At around 12:30 a.m. around 5.5 inches were estimated to have fallen due to the storm.

The City of Oak Ridge also said crews were working to restore power in areas along Melton Lake Drive, Palisades Parkway and part of Emory Valley Road. Anyone in the city could report an outage by calling 865-425-1803. They also said there were multiple trees down blocking some roadways because of the storm.