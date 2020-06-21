x
Power outages, damage reported as storms move through East Tennessee

Credit: Holly Talton, viewer

TENNESSEE, USA — As thunderstorms rolled through East Tennessee, many lost power and saw damage.

Power outages of 7 p.m. :

Grainger County- around 2,070

Knox County- around 1,000

McMinn County- around 500

Sevier County- 532

Hamblen County- 450

Cumberland County- 98

Jefferson County- 90

Monroe County- 43

Cocke County- 23

Greene County- 22

Storm damage:

Hamblen County- The Hamblen County Sheriff said the county was hit hard with many trees down and the boat dock at Cherokee Park heavily damaged.

Grainger County- Reports of trees down

McMinn County- Dispatch said tree and power lines down. Some traffic lights are out, the east part of Athens was impacted the most as well as side roads. Some trees down in roadways, no trees on houses.