Power outages, damage reported as storms move through East Tennessee

TENNESSEE, USA — As thunderstorms rolled through East Tennessee, many lost power and saw damage.
Power outages of 7 p.m. :
Grainger County- around 2,070
Knox County- around 1,000
McMinn County- around 500
Sevier County- 532
Hamblen County- 450
Cumberland County- 98
Jefferson County- 90
Monroe County- 43
Cocke County- 23
Greene County- 22
Storm damage:
Hamblen County- The Hamblen County Sheriff said the county was hit hard with many trees down and the boat dock at Cherokee Park heavily damaged.
Grainger County- Reports of trees down
McMinn County- Dispatch said tree and power lines down. Some traffic lights are out, the east part of Athens was impacted the most as well as side roads. Some trees down in roadways, no trees on houses.