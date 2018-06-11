Knoxville — Powerful storms that rolled through East Tennessee overnight and early Tuesday morning caused at least 30,000 KUB and 10,000 LCUB customers to lose power, downed trees and power lines across the area and damaged several buildings and vehicles.
More than 50 KUB and contract crews are responding to the area to assess damage, clear trees and debris and restore power, a news release from KUB said. Polling locations that lost power due to the storm will be prioritized.
As of 10 a.m., power had been restored at all but one of nine polling locations that had lost power, and the number of KUB customers without power reduced to just under 12,000 and 4,000 LCUB customers.
Various agencies are responding to clean up the storm damage after reports of many downed trees in roadways and electricity and traffic light outages in West Knoxville, according to a news release from Sgt. Scott Noe with the City of Knoxville.
One person died and two were taken to the hospital in Middle Tennessee as the storms moved through that area.
The Knoxville Fire Department reported a down tree limb pierced through a fire engine's windshield while they were responding to a fire alarm at Ten Mile Center, but no one was injured by the limb, according to a tweet from Knoxville Fire. The truck is now out of service.
A tree was also on a house on Tobler Lane in West Knoxville, but there were no reported injuries, KFD tweeted, The tweet also said Papermill at Hollywood was closed due to a tree down.
There was a down tree that blocked the eastbound lane of 4070 Kingston Pike near Anteelah and KFD asked the public to avoid the area.
Emerald Academy in Knoxville is closed today, the school announced in a tweet, due to "inclement weather," and there will be no classes.
Christian Academy of Knoxville tweeted out that school will be canceled Tuesday due to power outages and storm damage on the school's campus.Tate's School is also closed for the day. Etowah and Webb Schools will be delayed for two hours.
