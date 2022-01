Some East Tennessee counties are reporting power outages on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some counties in East Tennessee are seeing power outages due to wintry weather and high winds.

Here is the latest:

The Appalachian Electric Cooperative is reporting over 1,700 people without power.

615 people in Grainger County

272 people in Hamblen County

836 in Jefferson County