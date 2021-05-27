Power outages reported across Oak Ridge Thursday evening, crews on way to restore electricity

Officials said power outages were affecting several people in Oak Ridge, including in the area around Methodist Medical Center.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Officials with the City of Oak Ridge said that electricity went out for many people Thursday evening.

They said the outage was affecting residents on the west side of Oak Ridge, near the area around Methodist Medical Center and Solway. Businesses in the area also lost power Thursday evening, such as Kroger and some restaurants.

As of 8:20 p.m. crews were on their way to investigate the cause of the power outage and work to get it fixed.

Information about how long power was expected to be out and whether the outage was expected to be short-lasting was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.