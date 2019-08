Power has been restored after parts of Cocke County experienced a widespread power outage Saturday.

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said power came back on around 2:30 p.m.

The agency said they are still working to find the cause of the outage, but say they the issue was with TVA and not with Newport Utilities.

The agency says law enforcement will stay out directing traffic until traffic lights begin working cycle through and work properly again.