Power will temporarily go out in Harriman overnight as crews work to replace a faulty piece of equipment.

According to the Tennessee Valley Authority, crews identified a faulty component that needs to be replaced at one of the substations serving the Harriman area.

The work will cause a large outage Friday as the clock hits midnight. The TVA said it should last around 20 minutes and impact the Oakdale, South Harriman, Cardiff, West Hills and Pine Hills areas.