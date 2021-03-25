Powerball player in Blount County wins $50,000 in Wednesday’s drawing

The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 507 Foothills Plaza in Maryville.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Powerball player in Blount County won $50,000 in Wednesday’s drawing.

According to a press release, the winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000.

This is the third time this month a Powerball player in Tennessee has matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger at 507 Foothills Plaza in Maryville.