Prayer service to be held for missing Knoxville woman

A prayer service for Desheena Kyle will be held at Victor Ashe Park on Monday, July 5 at 6:00 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The family of a missing Knoxville woman is holding a prayer service for her safe return.

26-year-old Desheena Kyle was last seen on June 23, officials said.

The prayer service will be held on Monday, July 5 at 6 p.m. in Victor Ashe Park.

The family said that the public is welcome to join and is asks for those attending to bring purple balloons.

The Knoxville Police Department said it has reason to believe that Desheena could be in danger.

The family of Desheena gave a statement to WBIR, in hopes it will reach her:

"Tell her that her family and friends love her and we are not going to leave a stone unturned until we bring her home safely ... If she is being held against her will, we ask that her abductors release her."