A not-so-spooky Halloween tradition brought smiles to the faces of those in the NICU at UT Medical Center on Wednesday.

Volunteers dressed up preemie babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. One mom said being in the NICU is a difficult time but this is a milestone she will never forget.

"Most of the things you get to do with the baby normally are taken away. Just the normal things you take for granted, being able to feed your baby, change your baby, bath your baby are all gone so getting to dress up your baby is just something you get to have and getting to be a mom it's important to be your baby's mom," Cheyenna Frerichs said.

Volunteers donated the costumes.

PHOTOS: Preemies get dressed up for Halloween 2018

© 2018 WBIR