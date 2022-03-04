Big South Fork NRRA to conduct prescribed burn on Darrow Ridge Burn Unit; temporary closures issued

Approximately 800 acres are anticipated to be burned, beginning mid-morning and concluding later in the day, according to a press release.

ONEIDA, Tenn. — Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area officials said they will be conducting a prescribed burn on the Darrow Ridge Burn Unit on Friday.

Approximately 800 acres are anticipated to be burned, beginning mid-morning and concluding later in the day, according to a press release.

To ensure visitors' safety, the following areas will be temporarily closed during prescribed fire operations:

Hippy Cave Hiking Trail

All areas that fall within the Darrow Ridge Prescribed Burn Unit

Darrow Ridge Equestrian Trail that runs along Darrow Ridge Road

Darrow Ridge Multi-Use Trail where it connects to Darrow Ridge Road

Section of Proctor Ridge Trail between Darrow Ridge Road and Laurel Branch Creek

Section of the Hicks Ridge Equestrian Trail that lies between Darrow Ridge Road and Laurel Branch Creek

Officials said the prescribed fire activity will occur within park boundaries. Local communities can expect minimal smoke and visibility impacts. Officials will continue to monitor the area throughout the weekend.

The press release states that the implementation of burn operations is dependent upon a variety of conditions. Prescribed fires are conducted within specific parameters including temperature, relative humidity, fuel moisture, and wind speed to name a few.