President Biden approves disaster assistance for Tennessee following spring flooding and tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee to provide federal assistance for areas hit by spring flooding and tornadoes.

The funding will supplement state and local recovery efforts in places hit by severe storms, flooding and tornadoes that struck across Tennessee from March 25 to April 3.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and repairs to buildings damaged in Campbell, Cannon, Cheatham, Claiborne, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Fentress, Grainger, Hardeman, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Madison, Maury, McNairy, Moore, Overton, Scott, Smith, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson counties.

Funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures across the state.

Individual funding will be available only to people in Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties. People there can apply for grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help home and business owners recover.