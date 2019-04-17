President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that a major disaster exists in the states of Tennessee and Kentucky, ordering federal assistance to flow into the states to support flood and storm relief.

The declaration covers state and local recovery efforts in areas that were majorly affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides from Feb. 19 to March 30, 2019.

The funding does not include individual aid. It is specifically to make federal funding available to the state, certain local governments and private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and repair of facilities damaged by the severe weather.

56 Tennessee counties are included in the declaration, including Knox, Blount, Sevier, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Fentress, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Morgan, Rhea, Roane, Scott, and Union counties.

57 Kentucky counties were approved, including Bell, Clay, Harlan, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, McCreary, and Whitley counties.

If more assistance is needed, the declaration says both states can request further FEMA damage assessments.