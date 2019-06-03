President Donald Trump has nominated former Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce president, William "Bill" Kilbride to serve the Tennessee Valley Authority's Board of Directors.

The President nominated Kilbride on Tuesday to serve a five-year term on the TVA board until May 18, 2023.

Kilbride retired from his position with the chamber in December of 2017.

According to his LinkedIn page, Kilbride was the president of Mohawk Industries in Calhoun, Georgia from 1993-2014.

U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) reacted to the nomination positively, saying his leadership 'will be a valuable asset to the TVA board.'

Alexander lauded Kilbride's accomplishments, saying he's a community leader in the Chattanooga area.