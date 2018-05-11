Chattanooga, Tenn. — With Election Day quickly approaching, President Donald Trump visited Chattanooga today to campaign on behalf of Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, who's running for the U.S. Senate against the democratic nominee Phil Bredesen.

Thousands filled McKenzie Arena at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga campus to hear him speak.

The President went through a list of things from the economy and military to jobs and immigration.

But he also made a point to focus on the upcoming election and urged people to vote for Congresswoman Blackburn.

"In just two days, the people of Tennessee are going to elect Marsha Blackburn, Marsha to the U.S. Senate."

He also commented on the economy and jobs, citing the number of people he says are now employed.

"In the last month alone, we added 250,000 jobs and nearly half a million Americans rejoined the workforce," he said.

The President then made a point to mention the confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh who was confirmed by a 50-48 senate vote back in July.

"We overcame the democrat smear campaign and confirmed the newest member of the United States Supreme Court," he said.

He also brought up Medicare, securing the boarders and again pushed voters to get out to the polls on Nov. 6.

"But we don't want to take any chances that we get a little bit carried away with ourselves so go out and vote," Trump said.

Today's rally came after the President spoke in Macon, Gerogia. The Blackburn rally was his last stop before heading back to D.C.

© 2018 WBIR