UPDATE: Suspect involved in the shooting of an East Ridge Police Officer is dead

The suspect was identified as Christopher J. Kitts.

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Update:

The manhunt for the suspect involved in the East Ridge officer shooting is dead.

Christopher J. Kitts. was located after an extensive air and ground search by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The fugitive engaged officers several times with gunfire before ultimately being shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The East Ridge Police Department says they are thankful for the assistance of the local, state, and federal officers as well as the outpouring of support from the community.

They also asked to keep Corporal Prescott and his family in everyone's thoughts and prayers as they recover from this incident.

Previous Story:

An East Ridge police officer was shot on Ringgold Road on Sunday afternoon, East Ridge Police Chief Stan Allen confirmed to Channel 3, an affiliate of 10News.

According to Chief Allen, at 1:50 p.m., East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott made a traffic stop on a red Dodge Challenger at 4000 Ringgold Road.

Chief Allen said before Corporal Prescott could exit his vehicle, the driver got out of the Challenger and fired several shots at the patrol car. The suspect returned to his car and left.

Officers responded to the scene and stabilized Corporal Prescott before he was transported to Erlanger. He is in stable condition.

The suspect's vehicle was located by Georgia State Patrol in a subdivision off Paige Road in Rossville.

Before the vehicle was located, the suspect fled on foot and is currently being sought by multiple law enforcement agencies in the area of Page Road and Lakeview Drive.