KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is getting closer, and if you are still thinking about registering, do it today, because the price goes up after midnight.

Marathon weekends is set for March 30-31, with the 5K and Covenant Kids Run on Saturday and the marathon and half-marathon on Sunday. This year, the race will start and finish in World's Fair Park, followed by a party on the lawn with music, food trucks, beer and more.

PHOTOS: At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon
WBIR Meteorologist Todd Howell embraces his wife and son after crossing the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. Todd competed in the 1/2 marathon on Sunday.
Christian Thompson wins the men's half marathon. (Photo courtesy: Covenant Health)
Stephanie Cloutier from Wisconsin wins the female half marathon. (Photo Courtesy: Covenant Health)
A few half marathon runners cross the finish line.
At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxvville Marathon
At the finish line of the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon

The race previously finished on the 50-yard line of Neyland Stadium, but that changed this year because UT was expecting Neyland Stadium to be in the midst of renovations, though that has since been postponed. 

Current registration fees include $85 for the full marathon; $70 for the half-marathon and two-person relay; $50 for the four-person relay; $40 for the 5K; and $20 for the Covenant Kids Run. Those prices will $10 for the marathon and half-marathon and by $5 for the relay, 5K, and Kids Run after Valentine's Day.

If you don't want to run, remember you can still be part of the marathon experience by cheering the runners on along the route.  WBIR will also televise the entire marathon on race day.

 