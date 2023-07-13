Pride of the Southland band returns home after 'London Band Week'

The band performed three times at three different venues during "London Band Week."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Pride of the Southland band is back in Knoxville after going overseas for London Band Week. The invitation-only event brought groups from across the world together to perform.

London Band Week lasted from June 27 through July 2. The Pride of the Southland band performed three times at three different venues during the week. They performed at the Tower Bridge event, at The London Tattoo event and at the Palace Parade Review.

"It's truly an honor. We take pride in everything that we do, especially the stuff that we do in-house. But to take that pride overseas and show people what Tennessee is about is extremely meaningful," said Chandler DeArmond, a drum major in the band.

The band was also the largest band to ever perform in London with almost 300 members. They also played at Potters Field Park for around 45 minutes. It was a free event that anyone could enjoy.