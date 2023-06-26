Pride of the Southland Band heading across the pond for London Band Week

LONDON, UK — The sounds of Rocky Top will soon fill the streets of London!
The Pride of the Southland Band packed its bags and instruments to head to the United Kingdom for London Band Week.
The band has its first gig on Friday, June 30 at Tower Bridge. The Pride of the Southland Band said people can watch the performance from afar on Facebook starting at 8:15 a.m. EDT.
It's the marching band's first time being invited to the event. Bands are selected based on their core values and their passion for showmanship.
"The support of the fans, the alumni, the university, the chancellor has been immensely supportive of not just the London trip but everything that we've done so far. We couldn't do that without her support for sure," Band Director Dr. Michael Stewart said.