Pride of the Southland Band heading across the pond for London Band Week

It's the band's first time being invited to the event. Bands are selected based on their core values and their passion for showmanship.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONDON, UK — The sounds of Rocky Top will soon fill the streets of London!

The Pride of the Southland Band packed its bags and instruments to head to the United Kingdom for London Band Week.

The band has its first gig on Friday, June 30 at Tower Bridge. The Pride of the Southland Band said people can watch the performance from afar on Facebook starting at 8:15 a.m. EDT.

The Pride is a little less than a week away from going across the pond for London Band Week! 🇬🇧 Follow along this week and the next for more information on these exciting events! Posted by The University of Tennessee Bands - Pride of the Southland Band on Wednesday, June 21, 2023

It's the marching band's first time being invited to the event. Bands are selected based on their core values and their passion for showmanship.