On Saturday, PrideFest expects to draw over 25,000 to downtown Knoxville.

With that many people, security is of the upmost concern, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

"We have been planning...and will have security measures in place to provide a safe environment for all who are participating in weekend events," Department spokesman Darrell Debusk said

Jennifer Green, president of Knox Pride, says she is comfortable with the security measures in place leading up to the weekend.

"We feel great about security. We've been working closely with KPD to ensure that attendees are safe and secure," she said.

In 2017, the center for PrideFest was moved to closer to the police station in Mary Costa Plaza. Green believes the move was for the better.

"It's actually a great change in location. World's Fair Park, while it's wonderful, it's simply too small for the numbers we have at this event."

However, not all Pride members are happy with the move.

Megan Hinley, co-chair of SEAT at the University of Tennessee, says the unique history between the LGBTQ community and police makes any event close to a police headquarters feel inappropriate to some members.

"There's two schools of thought really," she said. "One is that we feel safer, we're more secure...

But on the other side, people don't feel quite as safe because the original pride was the 1969

Stonewall Riot and that was against the police."

Hinley and Green say they're aware of possible counter protests, but both say the issue is nothing new for the LGBTQ community.

"There's always counter protestors at any pride event I've ever been to in my life," said Hinley.

"We don't want to throw fists. We just want to go to Pride and wear glitter."

