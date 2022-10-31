Bakke and his fishing partner caught the massive fish after a couple of minutes of trying to reel it in, the press release said. The anglers measured the muskie, took a picture of it and released it — all in less than a minute.

“In order to catch more and bigger fish you have to put them back: ‘let them go, let them grow,’” Bakke said. “This record should and will be broken in the next year or two if we all make the choice to keep all those big fish alive and swimming for the next person to experience and catch a fish of their lifetime. I’d like to say thank you to all of the people who have caught that fish over the past 20-plus years, took care of her and put her back. She is still out there for all of you to go try to catch again!”