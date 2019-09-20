Bikers planning on challenging the highway known as the Dragon will find a kink in the winding road for a couple hours Sunday.

According to Gisela Moore, project manager of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission, the "Tail of the Dragon" from mile marker 0 to 11 will be intermittently closed from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is overseeing the closures, according to Moore.

Moore didn't respond to a follow-up query about whether a film crew will be at work on the twisting road also known as Highway 129 and Calderwood Highway in Blount County.

Motorcyclists and a driver travel along the Tail of the Dragon Saturday afternoon.

The commission acts as a liaison for directors and production companies that want to shoot projects in the state.

THP referred questions about the highway shutdown to the Entertainment Commission.

The Dragon has a national reputation for its scenery and hundreds of curves. Motorcyclists and sports car drivers in particular enjoy the 11-mile route.

Novices, however, can get hurt if they're not careful. Injury crashes and even fatal crashes are not unusual on the Dragon.