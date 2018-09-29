Six prominent cartoonists stopped by East Tennessee Children's Hospital to draw cartoons for patients on Friday.

The artists are currently in town for an annual weekend-long meeting with the Southeast Chapter of the National Cartoonists Society, but took some time to visit nearby ETCH after day one of their meeting came to a close.

The six cartoonists included Knoxville political cartoonist Charlie Daniel, Brad Boring, Anthony Owsley, John Rose, John R. Cassady, and Bob Longmire.

Cartoonists from Knoxville and all over the southeast will be meeting privately at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in downtown Knoxville until Sunday, Sept. 30, but there will be presentations from many notable cartoonists throughout the day on Saturday, Sept. 29, which will be open to the public.

The public is welcome to attend any of the presentations from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

