Free property fraud alert program available for Knox County residents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County is encouraging citizens to enroll in the Knox County Property Fraud Alert Program.

This free service uses up-to-date technology to let owners know if there is a potential threat to their property.

The Knox County Register of Deeds Office records and maintains all deeds and other property documents. Once you enroll in the Property Fraud Alert Program, those who sign up will immediately receive alerts via email when a document has been recorded that affects that person's name, business name or real estate.

“Your home may be the most significant investment you ever make, and you deserve the peace of mind knowing that your property is protected from fraud,” Knox County Register of Deeds Nick McBride said. “Property Fraud Alert will give you that assurance.”