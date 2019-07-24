KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Millions of people could lose food stamp benefits under a new proposal from the Trump administration, but not for those in Tennessee.

An official with the Department of Human Services in Tennessee told 10News in an email, "This proposed rule change will not impact SNAP/TANF recipients in Tennessee as we do not use the Broad Based Categorical Eligibility that’s under consideration."

Tennessee DHS press secretary Sky Arnold had no comment on the proposed change itself.

The proposal aims to tighten automatic eligibility requirements for the program, closing a "loophole" that allows people receiving only minimal benefits from the Temporary Assistance for Needy, TANF, families program to be eligible for food stamps without undergoing further checks on their income or assets.

This is the latest in the Trump administration's efforts to cut back on the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, SNAP.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 36 million people participated in SNAP in April 2019. More than 880,000 were from Tennessee.

USDA estimates that 3.1 million people will not otherwise meet SNAP's income and asset eligibility requirements under the proposed rule. This would result in a net savings of about $9.4 billion over five years.

Congress has rejected previous, similar attempts to change the expanded automatic eligibility provisions, most recently during the farm bill debate in 2018.

Eligibility information for Tennesseans can be found here.

