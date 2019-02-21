A recent study found that few Americans could pass the civics test required to become a U.S. citizen.

Now, some Tennessee lawmakers want to make sure Tennessee students graduating from high school know enough to make the grade.

Starting in 2017, graduating seniors had to pass a test that included 25 to 50 questions taken from the test given to those seeking citizenship in the country. They need to get 70 percent of the questions correct to pass. and can take the test as many times as necessary.

A proposed new state law would make those requirements even tougher.

Under the new requirements, the test would include 100 questions on the citizenship test, and students must get at least 75 percent right before they could graduate.

A study by the non-profit educational leadership organization known as The Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation recently tested Americans in all 50 states on their basic level of civics understanding needed to pass a U.S. Citizenship exam.

The results were grim---only 4 in 10 Americans passed. 38 percent of people in Tennessee were able to pass the test.

Every state except for Vermont saw a majority of people fail the test, and only 27 percent of those under age 45 were able to pass.

If you'd like to try your hand at the 19-question test, you can take it at this link to see how you'd fare.