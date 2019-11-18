SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — After Warren Hurst drew national attention for his homophobic comments during a county commission hearing, the commission will meet again Monday, Nov. 18.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse.

"We got a queer running for president if that ain't about as ugly as you can get," Hurst said. "Look what we got running for president in the Democratic party. We can go over here to Hoss's jail [Sevier County Sheriff] and get better people out of there than those running for democratic to be President of the United States."

The Tennessee Equality Project and Indivisible East Tennessee organized a rally and protest for Nov. 18. Attendees are asked to wear red clothes as they march from the Sevierville Civic Center to the county courthouse for the commission meeting.

Wear RED against Racism and Homophobia Causes event in Sevierville, TN by Tennessee Equality Project and Indivisible East Tennessee on Monday, November 18 2019 with 1.1K people interested and...

The rally is scheduled to last from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The county commission will hear a series of rezoning proposals at the meeting, according to the county commission's agenda. They will also consider proposals to appoint members to the Sevier County Beer Board, and they will also consider a resolution to set a speed limit on some Sevier County roads.

RELATED: Candidate Buttigieg responds to Sevier County commissioner's 'queer' insult

RELATED: Group calls on Sevier County commissioner to resign after comments about gays, white people

RELATED: Sevier Co. businesses worried about calls for boycott

RELATED: 'That's his political opinion' | Experts break down legality behind Sevier County commissioner's offensive remarks