Protesters rally outside Johnson City Honda in support of former ETSU head basketball coach

Former East Tennessee State University head coach Jason Shay resigned after the basketball team was seen kneeling during the national anthem.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Demonstrators rallied in support of former ETSU head basketball coach Jason Shay on Friday afternoon.

Several protesters and counter-protesters were outside Johnson City Honda on Roan Street. Protesters were voicing their views about the dealerships' decision to reclaim a car that was given to Shay as part of his contract.

Johnson City Honda offers vehicles to ETSU coaches through a loan program. The dealership owner, Joe Trujillo, said he reclaimed vehicles from Coach Shay and his assistant coaches after their show of support of players kneeling during the national anthem.

The official Honda Twitter account said that the actions are contrary to their beliefs, and they shared the story with "appropriate parties for further action."

Trujillo retrieved the cars a few days after a picture surfaced online of players kneeling at a game against Chattanooga in February. He is on the ETSU foundation board but says Johnson City Honda wasn't involved in Shay's resignation.

Shay resigned from his position March 30.

ETSU hired Desmond Oliver to replace him less than a week later on April 5.