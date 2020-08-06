Hundreds gather in Alcoa for 'Let justice ring' rally

"Too many black mothers are crying, too many black children don't have their fathers or their mothers in their lives anymore, and it hurts," said Reverand Willa Estell, president of the Alcoa-Blount NAACP. "And when things begin to hurt so much, every now and then, you just have to stand up and say, 'Look, it hurts and I cannot, will not take it like that anymore.'"