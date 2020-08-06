Hundreds gather in Alcoa for 'Let justice ring' rally

ALCOA, Tenn. — Hundreds gathered in Alcoa for the "Let Justice Ring" rally to protest for justice.
The rally started around 5:30 p.m. in downtown Alcoa as protesters marched down Hall Road.
"Too many black mothers are crying, too many black children don't have their fathers or their mothers in their lives anymore, and it hurts," said Reverand Willa Estell, president of the Alcoa-Blount NAACP. "And when things begin to hurt so much, every now and then, you just have to stand up and say, 'Look, it hurts and I cannot, will not take it like that anymore.'"
The protesters made their way to the Blount County Courthouse chanting "Black lives matter."
