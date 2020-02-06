Peaceful protesters gather in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Protesters gathered at Oak Ridge High School for a peaceful #BlackLivesMatter protest on Tuesday.
For the first hour, the group made signs, held conversations and made t-shirts.
"All we want to do is have a conversation," organizer Trevor King said. "If you're open to having a conversation, then you're doing your part."
Around 5 p.m., protesters made their way to Oak Ridge's Peace Bell chanting "No justice. No peace."
Once they arrived at the bell, they bowed their heads for a word of prayer in remembrance of the lives lost.